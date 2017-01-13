McCarthy: Jordy Nelson ruled out of Packers-Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will not take the field when the Packers take on the Cowboys this Sunday.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that No. 87 has been ruled out for the Divisional Round playoff game in Arlington due to a rib injury.

“We’ll re-evaluate Monday. He’s going through a workout now. He’s feeling better every day,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy says the team anticipated the possibility of being without their top receiver this Sunday. Nelson led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns during the regular season.

“It gives us one less receiver but obviously an extremely productive player,” McCarthy said. “You just go back to the way the game plan was set; the importance and emphasis on Jordy Nelson. With that, that’s gone and you just tilt opportunities the other way.

The team will rely on veterans like Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, in addition to rookie Geronimo Allison.

“I have a lot of confidence in Geronimo (Allison),” McCarthy said. “The progression he’s made throughout the season.”

Nelson will travel with the team and attend the playoff game.

Nelson suffered a rib injury in last Sunday’s playoff win against the New York Giants. No. 87 took a hard hit from the Giants’ Leon Hall.

