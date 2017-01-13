Packers fans enjoy taste of victory at Green Bay pep rally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Last week’s playoff victory was a win Packers fans could literally sink their teeth into.

The mayor Green Bay served up the winnings of his friendly wager with the mayor New York. Boylan’s soda, Junior’s cheesecake and Murray’s bagels were on the menu at Friday afternoon’s pep rally in downtown Green Bay at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza.

There was also a band and a speech from Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, and plenty of cheering at the mere mention of the word “Packers.”

This week, Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt is putting brats from Ski’s Meats up against Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings’s offer of barbecue.