GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers safeties coach is in legal trouble, charged with OWI.

Darren Perry was stopped by a Brown County sheriff’s deputy on Lineville Road in Suamico a little after midnight on December 17.

He’s charged with first-offense OWI.

He’s also charged with refusing to take a Breathalyzer test and an unsafe lane deviation.

Perry is scheduled to appear in Brown County Circuit Court on February 23.