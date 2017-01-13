Three charged with reckless homicide in Appleton methadone overdose

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Appleton Police say three people have been charged in connection to a methadone overdose that happened last October.

The suspects have been identified as Paris R. Verderami, 19; Jennifer R. Verderami, 52; and Kevin C. Bryant, 24.

Police say the suspects were arrested Jan. 12, 2017.

The investigation dates back to Oct. 16, 2016, when Appleton officers were called to the 2900 block of Schaefer Circle for the death of a 25-year-old man. Investigators say evidence of drug use was found at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed methadone “had a significant factor in the death of the victim,” according to a police statement.

Police say they found evidence that the victim had purchased methadone from someone the night before his death.

On Jan. 12, investigators said they arrested three people responsible for for providing the methadone to the victim.

Paris Verderami is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Jennifer Verderami and Kevin Bryant are charged with Party to 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.