Wisconsin Supreme Court will not hear Neenah teachers’ lawsuit

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – A lawsuit filed by Neenah Joint School District teachers over retirement benefits will not go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The state’s high court released an order on Jan. 12 that the petition for review has been denied.

The lawsuit was filed in 2013, following the passage and implementation of Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 restrictions on collective bargaining for many public employees.

The Neenah school district reduced benefits from about $300,000 per employee to $99,000 per employee.

More than 200 teachers filed suit seeking about $62 million in lost benefits.

Neenah Joint School District Board of Education President Michelle Swardenski released this statement in reaction to the state Supreme Court’s order:

“The District is pleased that the Supreme Court recognized that the court of appeals and the trial court were correct in finding the Board acted within the law when it reversed the supplemental retirement benefits for its employees. The Board was placed in a position that it had to make very difficult financial decisions. We are pleased to see that every court in the Wisconsin system recognized that the Board did so in a lawful manner.”