2017 ‘Death by Chocolate’ is one of downtown Appleton’s biggest events

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) From Downtown Appleton, Inc.:

Chocolate-Smooth-Velvety-Soft-Dark-Sensuous . Kind of makes your heart go pitter – patter, doesn’t it? Well, we have a treat for you! Heaps and heaps of whipped chocolate, dark rich chocolate, chocolate martinis… All of that and more awaits you at the 14th Annual, Death by Chocolate Valentine’s Day event, Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017. Spend your evening on Valentine’s Day, 4:30-8:30pm, in downtown Appleton sampling scrumptious chocolate desserts whipped up by some of the best chefs in the area, right here on College Ave.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 14 for just $20 each and we expect to sell out! Order on-line or stop at the ADI office at 116 N. Appleton St. Mon-Fri 8:30am-3:30pm.

Tina Marie’s Unique Boutique, 206 E. College Ave.: Triple Chocolate Sea Salted Truffle

Antojitos Mexicanos, 204 E. College Ave.: TBA

Bagelicious, 101 E. College Ave.:

triple Chocolate Surprise

Olde Town Tavern, 107 W. College Ave.:

Chocolate Whiskey*

Bazil’s Pub, 109 W. College Ave.: Chocolate Beer*

Appleton Street Sports Bar & Grill, 124 N. Appleton St: Chocolate Mousse

Rookie’s Bar & Grill, 325 N. Appleton Street:

Chocolate Wheat Beer*

Copper Rock Coffee, 210 W. College Ave.:

Double Chocolate Strawberry Gelato

Tamara’s The Cake Guru, 109 S. Appleton St:

Chocolate mini cupcakes

Crazy Sweet, 201 W. College Ave.:

Hot Chocolate Stout Ice Cream Float

Intermezzo Lounge inside the Radisson Paper Valley Hotel, 333 W. College Ave.:

Chocolate Fantasy Cake

CU Saloon, 409 W. College Ave.: Raspberry Double Chocolate Liqueur Mason-tinis*

Acoca Coffee, 500 W. College Ave.: Acoca Chocolate Buzz

Muncheez Pizzeria, 600 W. College Ave.:

Cinni-Muncheez with Chocolate Fudge dipping sauce paired with Chocolate Beer*

Appleton Beer Factory, 603 W. College Ave.: Chocolate Stout Cheesecake

Foxley’s Gallery, 623 W. College Ave.: Hot Chocolate plus Live Interactive Photography & “Winter Wonderland”

Sangria’s Mexican Grill, 215 S. Memorial Drive: Black & White Chicken Nachos

Spats Food & Spirits, 733 W. College Ave.: Chocolate Pots de Creme

Frank’s Pizza Palace, 815 W. College Ave.: Chocolate Covered Cannoli

Green Gecko Grocer & Deli, 400 N. Richmond St.: Chocolate Surprise

* You must be 21 years or older to enjoy this chocolate treat. ID required.

While you are Downtown, show some Local Love by visiting retailers who will be offering 20% off! Watch for signs while you are out and about!