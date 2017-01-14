Barnie the Cockatoo loves cheering on the Packers

Custer, Wis. (WBAY) – Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys even some animals are getting in on cheering for the Packers.

In the video above, you can hear Barnie the Cockatoo from Custer, South of Wausau saying “Go Pack Go!” He’s been cheering on the green and gold for more than a decade.

Although it was a slow start to the season, Barnie thinks this could be the Packers’ year and besides cheering on the team, Barnie can also throw a ball just like his favorite player Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

