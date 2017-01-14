Grand Chute Squad car struck during rollover investigation

Grand Grand Chute, Wis. (WBAY) – One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle rollover crash on I-41 Southbound at College Avenue, but only after the initial investigation. Chute Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m Saturday morning. Officers were investigating the rollover crash when another vehicle, a pick-up truck going southbound, crashed into the area where they were investigating the rollover.

Officials said the driver of the truck struck a parked Grand Chute Police squad car. This shut down I-41 SB for two hours.

Grand Chute officers investigated the first crash where two vehicles were involved and resulted in four people being transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the second crash with the pick-up verses squad car.

The driver in the pick-up truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No officers were hurt.

Appleton Police, Winnebago County Sheriff, Outagamie County Sheriff, Grand Chute Fire Department and Fox Crossing Fire Department all responded to assist with the second crash.