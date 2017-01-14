Ice Castle opens in the Dells

Andrea Hay By Published: Updated:
4e1cbfd2f5ef4bab937780d6f486c651

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKOW) — With fears over an impending ice storm to our south and some more of our own icy mix on Monday, we also wanted to share some of the beauty of the ice.

The Ice Castle at Mt. Olympus in the Dells opened Friday night. You might notice some resemblance to the famous ice caves that can form on the Apostle Islands. Here, you can walk through and take pictures inside. “You don’t really get to see stuff like this all the time. It’s kinda interesting  how they make all the different shapes and figures with the ice, like all the points,” said Brenna Buetler of Hustisford.

The floors of the castle are crushed ice, so they recommend you wear boots. They also recommend bringing a sled instead of a stroller for younger kids. It’s advised to buy tickets ahead of time online for a cheaper rate, $10 for adults, $7 for kids four and under.

The exhibit runs until the end of February/early March, weather permitting; it’ll depend on how long the cold weather lasts.

CLICK HERE for more information.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s