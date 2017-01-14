Rally in Appleton Against Affordable Care Act Repeal

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2015 file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. A new report is confirming that fewer people than expected are taking advantage of subsidies to purchase health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office study, based on updated enrollment figures up through last month, says that 11 million people are likely to purchase subsidized policies under the health care law, down about 4 million from estimates issued early last year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Appleton, Wis. (WBAY) – A rally is taking place Saturday morning as part of coordinated events across the nation. The national rally is called National Health Care Day Action rally and organizers say it’s meant to ‘protect 30 million who are at risk of having health coverage ripped away.’

The rally in Appleton is meant to express being against the Affordable Care Act Repeal.

It starts at 11 a.m at the Houdini Plaza in Downtown Appleton. About 30 people or so are expected to attend according to organizers.

The group Citizen Action of Wisconsin is taking part in the rally and said they are “joining together with senior, health care, and community organizations to defend those whose health coverage is at risk.”

In Wisconsin, coordinated rallies will also take place in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Eau Claire, Wausau, Madison and La Crosse.

 

