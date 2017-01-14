Toy brings winter inside for students with special needs

Because students with special needs can’t always play outside in the Wisconsin winter, Janice Hutterer, an Early Childhood and Special Education teacher, created the “Pop and Pull snowman” as a way to bring the Wisconsin weather inside to them.

“I looked every year and never came up with anything,” says Hutterer. “Then I thought, ‘well, maybe, I should make one or create one.'”

Over the last four years, the teacher has devoted most of her nights and weekends to perfecting the “Pop and Pull Snowman.”

“I just incorporated all the basic foundational skills for pre-k kiddos and kids with special needs,” says Hutterer. “Counting, numbers, shapes, descriptive words. Things like that.”

Similar to a Mr. Potato Head doll, the “Pop and Pull Snowman” is geared toward kids with special needs, but is a useful tool for all children.

“The pop and pull … kids need to learn how to use both hands working together, kind of as a therapy aspect to it,” Hutterer says.

She published a book along with the toy, “Come and Build a Snowman,” already available online. But since production of a toy is so expensive, more than $30 thousand, a Go Fund Me page has been set up (https://www.gofundme.com/29b7mas).

But for Hutterer, it’s not a for-profit venture.

“It was more to give those kids an opportunity to build snowmen, and be a part of the experience,” she says. “For Wisconsin, winter’s a long time. And who doesn’t love snowmen, right?”