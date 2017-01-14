Upside-down American flag display upsetting neighbors in Waukesha County

LANNON, Wis. (WISN)—In a quiet neighborhood in the Village of Lannon, one neighbor’s action is causing a lot of noise.

“Makes me feel uncomfortable,” Jackie Pulaski said.

For the past week, an upside down American flag has been displayed outside a condominium. Neighbors believe it’s a political statement protesting the incoming administration.

“When I see the flag disrespected, they certainly have the right to do it, but I get offended and upset,” neighbor Howard Hadley said.

Hadley served in the Air Force for 25 years. He said the upside down flag is causing tension in the neighborhood.

“This is a non-violent protest I’m sure,” Hadley said. “As we’ve seen, these things tend to escalate.”

The owner is protected by freedom of speech, but U.S. flag code prohibits people from displaying flags upside down, except in cases of dire distress to life or property.

WISN 12 News went to the man’s home to see if that was the case, but he didn’t answer the door.

The reaction is mixed from the people that look out their windows and see the flag.

“I may not agree with it, and a lot of other people may not, but if that’s his way of putting forth his freedom of speech, then let him do him,” Devin Yates said.

Hadley just wants to see the flag turned around.

“I think if you’re going to fly a flag, fly it respectfully,” Hadley said.