Dave’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Cowboys

As the Green Bay Packers (4 seed) prepare to play at the Dallas Cowboys (1 seed) in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, get ready for kickoff with our ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Offensive explosion: The Packers have scored 35 points per game during their last 5 contests. Included in that stretch are matching 38-point totals against the #2 and #3 scoring defenses in the NFL this year (NY and SEA).

#2 Turnover Tale: Green Bay has had such a dramatic turnaround in this department that it warrants praise each week. The Packers have basically quit giving the ball away cold turkey since Thanksgiving. All the while, the defense has started to deliver.

Green Bay has only 1 giveaway and 17 takeaways during the 7-game win streak. And the Packers offense doesn’t have a single turnover in the last 5 games. The 5-game stretch of mistake-free football is the longest in Packers franchise history.

#3 Stopping the Run: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 157 yards at Lambeau Field in October as Dallas won by 14 points. The Packers went 0-3 this year when allowing 100+ yards to an opposing rusher. Elliott led the NFL in rush yards, becoming the first rookie to do so since Edgerrin James in 1999.

Back in 1999, James’ Colts gained a first-round bye, but promptly lost their first game to the Titans (who would reach the Super Bowl). James had rushed for 97 yards per game in his rookie season, but was held to on 57 yards on 20 carries in the playoff loss.

#4 True Test For Defense: Green Bay’s defense has delivered some great performances during the ‘Run the table’ win streak, but they have not faced a single top-15 scoring offense during that span. The Eagles’ 16th-ranked scoring offense was the toughest test so far. The Cowboys own the #5 scoring offense in the NFL (26.3 ppg).

The proof of improvement could come today. Green Bay needs to continue its trend of great first-quarter defense. The defense has not allowed an opening-drive touchdown since the Philadelphia game that started the streak, and that was the ONLY first-quarter TD allowed during the last 7 games. The Packers have allowed a grand total of 16 first-quarter points during the streak.

Against the Cowboys in Week 6, Green Bay gave up an opening-drive touchdown and played from behind the entire way. Dallas has scored 6 TD’s on opening drives this year, and has kicked field goals on 2 others.

#5 No Jordy: The Packers must play without star WR Jordy Nelson, who broke multiple ribs in the Wild Card win over the Giants last week. The NFL leader in TD receptions will be reevaluated Monday should Green Bay advance to the NFC Championship Game. It is worth noting that all 38 of the Packers points last week came after Nelson left the game.

Bonus Playoff Fact: Aaron Rodgers has not thrown an interception in more than 2 months. Since his last pick (Nov. 13 at TEN) Rodgers has thrown 285 passes, the most consecutive attempts without and interception in his career.

Prediction: Cowboys 30, Packers 28

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 10:00 and Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 for all of your Packers postgame coverage.