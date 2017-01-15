Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be celebrated across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) —

One of the largest celebrations in the city is the annual YMCA MLK Celebration Breakfast at the Italian Community Center. Local community members trying to make a difference will be honored.

The breakfast is from 7:30-9 a.m.

“I love the energy in the room. The people that come, the spoken word artists are phenomenal. The organizations that are represented are fantastic. This is by far one of my favorites,” said Shanee Jenkins of the YMCA of Metro Milwaukee.

More than 600 people are expected to attend the breakfast. YMCA officials said every year, it gets bigger and bigger.

“We have several elected officials that are coming. Gov. (Scott) Walker is expected, Mayor Tom Barrett, our County Executive Chris Abele,” Jenkins said.

On Sunday, the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration was held at the Marcus Center of the Performing Arts in Milwaukee.

The event highlights Milwaukee’s youth, who are asked to interpret what King’s words mean to them.

Cultural arts organizations also took the stage to dance, sing and play music.

Barrett was also in attendance.

Other Area Events:

— Annual King Day Celebration— Presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Milwaukee County Parks. It starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 1531 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee The program will include music, dancing and spoken word with birthday cake.

— The Martin Luther King branch of the Milwaukee Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Entertainment and activities for the whole family will be featured throughout the day, including live performances, crafts and activities.

— There is free skate rental at the Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration: “The King in You”

Monday, Jan. 16

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Program begins at noon.

Madrigrano Auditorium – Gateway Technical College – Kenosha Campus

Keynote Speaker: State Rep. David Bowen

The theme for this year’s event is “The King in You.”

— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Saturday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Gateway Technical College, Kenosha

Opportunities to help the local homeless by preparing care packages. On-Campus (Kenosha) and off-campus volunteer opportunities.

Click here to learn more.

— Celebrating & Remembering the Legacy One Dream, One Future, One Community

Check-in: 11 a.m., Program runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Waukesha County Technical College – Pewaukee Campus

800 Main St. , Pewaukee, WI 53072

262-691-5566

Keynote Speaker: Nicholas Dillion