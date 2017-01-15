Experts work to raise human trafficking awareness

As human trafficking rates spike in large cities across the country, places like Northeast Wisconsin are no different. That’s why supportive experts and law enforcement are teaming up to bring awareness to the problem.

“Since January 2014, in Ashwaubenon alone, we have made 136 prostitution related arrests,” says Investigator Robert Messer of Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and while many in Northeast Wisconsin don’t see the illegal sex trade with their own eyes, the Interstate-41 corridor has become a popular route for human traffickers, coming from bigger cities like Milwaukee or Chicago.

“Without awareness, no change can happen,” says Dawn Spang, the After Care Coordinator at Eye Heart World. “So once we bring that awareness, we’re hoping people will want to take action in some way, shape or form.”

Dozens came together on Sunday, for an informative meeting in Green Bay, which experts say is becoming a hub for human trafficking.

“This is a business, it’s a supply and demand,” says Sister Celine Goessl, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Holy Cross. “We’re trying to get rid of the demand, because if there’s no demand, there will be no need for supply.”

“We’re not just bringing awareness to it and that’s the end of it,” says Shelby Mitchell of the Sexual Assault Center at Family Services. “We’re following through with arrests.”

The next step after that — recovery for the victims, who are often times young girls from troubled homes or runaways. “To see them getting back into society and being productive members of our society again, and to see them turn around, is heart warming,” says Investigator Messer.

The goal is to stop the threat of human trafficking from reaching Brown County altogether.

“The more attention we can bring to that, that this is not a community where we are going to allow this crime to occur, I think we have a very good chance at succeeding at that,” says Mitchell.