Fire in two story duplex displaces 2 families

Fire officials are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

Allouez, Wis. (WBAY) – Two families were displaced Sunday morning after a fire in a two story duplex. The two families include four adults and three children.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said they reported to the scene just before 8 a.m and found smoke coming from the front of the two story duplex.

Fire crews said the fire started in the front living room area.

Officials are still investigating the cause. The estimated amount of loss is around $50,000. No one was hurt.

The two families displaced are being helped by the Red Cross.

