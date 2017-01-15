Marchers walk to protect immigrant, refugee rights

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday from Milwaukee’s south side to the Milwaukee County Courthouse for immigrant and refugee rights.

Voces de la Frontera, one of the local groups leading the event, said the primary goal was to let people know its going to fight President-elect Donald Trump-led policies that would weaken or take away protections for immigrants and refugees.

Speakers in attendance also said they plan on drafting legislation to prevent government agencies from helping with deportation.

Fernanda Jimenez, 16, goes to Horlick High School. She’s worried about being deported and said it was necessary to join the march.

“We can’t lose hope. We have to have hope. If we lose hope, then we have no victory. We have to keep fighting,” Jimenez said.

“I think it’s inspiring to see that people are stepping up with courage and conviction for what’s right. That can only grow and inspire others,” Voces de la Frontera Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said. “We’re extremely pumped up. I think that we’re, I mean from the moment of the election, we’ve been organizing hard, and we’re inspired because there’s unifying force that the trump campaign and now administration has created.”

Protesters also want Milwaukee to be a sanctuary that welcomes immigrants and their families.

The march was part of a national day of resistance. Rallies and marches took place across the country.