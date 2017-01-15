Packers fans celebrate win after nail-biter in Texas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — A thrilling finish in Dallas put Packers fans at home through an emotional roller coaster.

It looked like a rout early on and fans celebrated at The Stadium View Bar & Grille near Lambeau Field.

Things changed in the 4th quarter changing cheers into terrified screams from some fans as the Packers lead dwindled and ultimately feel as the Cowboys tied the game with under a minute to go.

Fans struggled to watch, well aware their season could end. The crowd was quiet, nervous, their eyes fixed on the screens, hopeful their team can pull off the win.

Then Mason Crosby hit a game winning field goal as time expired and the party was back on.

“That was intense. Oh my God. We were freaking out the whole time and it was awesome. That was the best ever. We love Aaron,” said Shannon Jashinsky of Green Bay.

“I couldn’t even breathe. Those last three seconds, and then it was another last three seconds. I couldn’t even breathe. That was amazing. That was so freaking awesome. Go Pack Go! I can’t wait for next weekend,” Dustin Wagner of Green Bay.

“I was… I was… I was worried for a while. It was starting to be a little… thought maybe I was going to get a little, little cardiac arrest there – a little cardiac Pack going on. We’re good now, we’re good. We’re coming for you Atlanta,” said Scot Sticha of Green Bay.

“Bottom line is Green Bay Packers – Super Bowl 51! Let’s go,” said Green Bay’s Brandon Teege.

Now onto Atlanta for the NFC Championship game.