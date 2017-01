The Packers added CB Damarious Randall (foot) to the injury report yesterday but he is active against the Cowboys today. WR Jeff Janis (quad) is also active for Sunday’s NFC Divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay Packers Inactives:

QB Joe Callahan

CB Quinten Rollins

RB James Starks

T Kyle Murphy

C/G JC Tretter

WR Jordy Nelson

LB Jayrone Elliott

Dallas Cowboys Inactives:

QB Mark Sanchez

RB Alfred Morris

G Jonathan Cooper

DT Richard Ash

LB Mark Nzeocha

CB Leon McFadden