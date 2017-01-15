Ringling Bros. Circus takes final bow in May: 10 unusual facts about the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’

(WISN) The Ringling Bros. circus will close after nearly 150 years of operation, owner Feld Entertainment said in a press release Saturday. The Florida-based production company has owned the “greatest show on earth” since 1967.

The big top comes down: Ringling Bros. circus closing after 146 years

“After much evaluation and deliberation, my family and I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’ will hold its final performances in May of this year,” the company’s CEO Kenneth Feld said. “Ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop. This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.”

The show’s final performances will be held in Providence and in Uniondale, New York on May 7 and May 21, respectively.

Here are 10 facts you may not know about the Ringling Bros. circus:

The Ringling brothers were born in Iowa and raised in Wisconsin. There were seven of them, and their original last name was “Rungeling.”

The family’s first performance was held in 1882 in Mazomanie, Wisconsin. It was dubbed the “Ringling Bros. Variety Performance.”

Five of the seven Ringling brothers purchased the Yankee Robinson Circus in May of 1884. This caught the attention of James Anthony Bailey, co-owner of Barnum and Bailey’s Circus. Bailey met with the Ringlings and the competitors agreed to a division of areas. This prevented the Ringlings from performing at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. Bailey died in 1905, and the brothers purchased the Barnum and Bailey’s Circus two years later.

The Ringlings ran the Barnum and Bailey’s Circus and the Ringling Bros. Circus shows separately until 1919.

The brothers merged the two shows in March of 1919. Charles Edward Ringling and John Nicholas Ringling were the only two remaining family members of the five circus founders. They debuted the joint venture in New York City.

John Ringling relocated the show’s headquarters to Sarasota, Florida in 1927 after the death of his brother Charles in 1926.

The Hartford Circus Fire took place on July 6, 1944 in Hartford, Connecticut, one of the worst fires in US history. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but approximately 167 people were killed and up to 700 injuries reported.

Feld Entertainment purchased the circus for $8 million with backing from Blum Capital founder Richard C. Blum in 1978.

Irvin Feld canceled the freak show portion of the circus because he didn’t want to capitalize on exploiting others’ appearances. He also made the performances more family-friendly.

In 2015, Feld Entertainment announced it would phase it its elephant shows by 2018. The date was moved forward to May 2016.

