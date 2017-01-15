Snowmobile crash leaves one man seriously hurt

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Dodge County, Wis. (WBAY) – A man was seriously hurt after he crashed and was ejected from a snowmobile on Fox Lake.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said it happened near the Blackhawk Trail Boat Landing.

The person riding the snowmobile, according to authorities, was trying to make a turn then lost control. That caused the snowmobile to rollover and the rider was ejected.

Officials say the operator, a 31-year-old man from Lodi, was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight with serious injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but the investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR is ongoing.

