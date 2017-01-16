Cover 2 On the Clock: From Rodgers to rookies, the Packers are believers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons for the NFC Championship next Sunday. Kickoff is 2:05 p.m.

The Cover 2 On the Clock panel looks forward to Atlanta, and breaks down the Packers’ thrilling 34-31 last-minute victory against Dallas.

TOPICS:

Aaron Rodgers: “Surface of the sun hot”, the best player in the postseason, the probable MVP.

Jordy Nelson: The Packers have scored 72 points since losing Jordy Nelson to a rib injury in the Giants game. Do the stats matter? Jared Cook and Davante Adams are stepping up.

Packers defense: How do the Packers defend the Falcons, the top-scoring offense in the NFL? Make plays like Micah Hyde did against Dallas. Force turnovers.

Lasting impressions: This team believes they are going to the Super Bowl. From Aaron Rodgers to the young guys, the culture in the locker room has them ready to achieve greatness.

Plus, thoughts on Mason Crosby’s game-winning kick, Clay Matthews, Micah Hyde, and team injuries.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth moderates the panel of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, and Mark Daniels of WTAQ.