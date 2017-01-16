Emergency rooms seeing many fall victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Be safe out there navigating the ice on sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. A lot of people are falling on the ice.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center tells us Emergency Care was seeing steady traffic, including falls.

Bellin Hospital in Green Bay says in just two-and-a-half hours, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., its emergency department saw 10 patients for fall-related injuries.

To help keep you steady on the ice, the National Institutes of Health and Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommend:

Take short steps and walk at a slower pace

Wear rubber-soled shoes or boots, or rubber over-shoes

Use a cane or walker

Avoid carrying items so your arms are free to move for balance

Be cautious when getting in or out of vehicles

Put salt or kitty litter on icy sidewalks

Beware of wet, slippery floors when entering buildings

Beware of black ice forming after melting occurs