Emergency rooms seeing many fall victims

By Published:
Person walking on ice and salt
(Photo: WBAY)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Be safe out there navigating the ice on sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. A lot of people are falling on the ice.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center tells us Emergency Care was seeing steady traffic, including falls.

Bellin Hospital in Green Bay says in just two-and-a-half hours, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., its emergency department saw 10 patients for fall-related injuries.

To help keep you steady on the ice, the National Institutes of Health and Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommend:

  • Take short steps and walk at a slower pace
  • Wear rubber-soled shoes or boots, or rubber over-shoes
  • Use a cane or walker
  • Avoid carrying items so your arms are free to move for balance
  • Be cautious when getting in or out of vehicles
  • Put salt or kitty litter on icy sidewalks
  • Beware of wet, slippery floors when entering buildings
  • Beware of black ice forming after melting occurs

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s