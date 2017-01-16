Emergency rooms seeing many fall victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Be safe out there navigating the ice on sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. A lot of people are falling on the ice.
Aurora BayCare Medical Center tells us Emergency Care was seeing steady traffic, including falls.
Bellin Hospital in Green Bay says in just two-and-a-half hours, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., its emergency department saw 10 patients for fall-related injuries.
To help keep you steady on the ice, the National Institutes of Health and Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommend:
- Take short steps and walk at a slower pace
- Wear rubber-soled shoes or boots, or rubber over-shoes
- Use a cane or walker
- Avoid carrying items so your arms are free to move for balance
- Be cautious when getting in or out of vehicles
- Put salt or kitty litter on icy sidewalks
- Beware of wet, slippery floors when entering buildings
- Beware of black ice forming after melting occurs