Federal jury convicts man in Oshkosh business arson case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A federal jury has found a Winnebago County man guilty on six charges related to a fire that destroyed a commercial building in Oshkosh.

Federal court records from the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin show Jeremy J. Neumann was convicted of Arson of a Building Used in Interstate Commerce; Mail Fraud; Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony; and three counts of Making a False Statement.

The verdict was handed down on Jan. 12, 2017.

Neumann was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2015, after fire burned a building at Bowen Street and Leeward Court in Oshkosh. The building housed more than 20 businesses, including one operated by Neumann.

Detectives say Neumann became a suspect when they looked at surveillance video, which showed a man fitting his description going into the building, and fire and smoke coming through the door a few minutes later.

Federal attorneys say Neumann made a false statement to investigators that he drove to a casino in Green Bay the night of the fire, but GPS data obtained by a search warrant showed that he was in the area of his business at about the time of the fire, the State’s criminal complaint said.

The mail fraud charge stems from Neumann filing a claim with this insurance company saying the fire was accidental and not the result of any action by him.

Neumann’s sentencing is scheduled for April 10.