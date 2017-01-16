He went to Jared: Social media enamored by Rodgers-Cook play

ARLINGTON, TX (WBAY) – The soul of Michael Jackson briefly possessed Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook when No. 89 caught an extraordinary pass from Aaron Rodgers, setting up his team’s 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round Playoff Game.

With 12 seconds left in the game, and the Packers third-and-20, Aaron Rodgers tossed a 36 yard pass to Cook, who pulled the ball down in bounds. Knees bent and on his toes, it looked like Cook was in formation for one of the King of Pop’s most recognizable dance moves.

“I knew it was good. It was a perfect throw by Aaron,” Cook said.

The play put the Packers in field goal range, and kicker Mason Crosby put it through the goal posts to clinch a victory.

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who sat out of the game with a rib injury, said the play will “go down as one of the greatest catches in Packers history.”

“I was just trying to secure the catch,” Cook said. “Just making sure I did what I could to stay in bounds and secure it because if I bobbled it a little bit, they probably would’ve called it back.”

Fans, pundits, and players took to social media to profess awe for this play, which has been dubbed “The Half Mary.”

Cook’s Wikipedia page was cheekily edited to troll the Cowboys. It listed the tight end as “part-time owner of the Dallas Cowboys.” That line has since been deleted.

Jared Cook Wikipedia page lists him as part time owner of the Dallas Cowboys pic.twitter.com/1dTPHZecBd — Matt Barber (@dixiefriedsport) January 16, 2017

The catch has also become a meme. People have been Tweeting photos with “He went to Jared,” parodying the jeweler’s tagline.

Jared Cook did the Michael Jackson toe drag pic.twitter.com/ZzGyw00HG6 — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) January 16, 2017

Jared Cook a SMOOTH CRIMINAL pic.twitter.com/wRzAEkN9qv — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) January 16, 2017

Cook went out of bounds right here to set up the FG @WBAY pic.twitter.com/T0CSeaYh84 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2017

Jordy Nelson said Jared Cook's sideline catch will "go down as one of the greatest catches in #Packers history" More coming up on @Cover_2 — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) January 16, 2017

I still can't believe that Aaron Rodgers throw. I thought Eli-to-Manningham was the best throw I've ever seen… Rodgers-to-Cook may top it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017