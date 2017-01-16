How to Get to Atlanta for the Packers Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – With the Packers packing their bags for Atlanta, plenty of fans are inclined to pack up their bags too.

“The Packers are hot. They’ve rattled off eight straight wins so we’ve got a lot of mojo,” said Travis Loftus, manager of Ticket King.

The winning streak has many fans wanting to see if the Packers can pull off another win and head to Houston to snag another Lombardi Trophy.

Those selling tickets are busy.

“It’s been crazy since we had that crazy victory last night,” Loftus said.

The cheapest tickets start at about $300 depending where a person purchases them from.

Those prices are changing often, so resellers suggest buying sooner rather than later.

“Atlanta hasn’t had a championship game for awhile so and then obviously Packer fans travel very well,” said Loftus.

Fans traveling to Atlanta also need to find a hotel.

The closest hotels to the stadium are in the $200-$300 price range.

Fans who have access to a car and don’t mind driving can snag a hotel that is further away for under $100.

With the game obviously in Atlanta, some fans want to keep the Lambeau Field vibe alive and sit by other Packers fans, other fans simply don’t want to have to plan everything, so some tour groups have started offering packages.

“We had staff in last night from, I believe, the third quarter up until about 10:30 and people were calling and booking,” said Amy Borowski, tour operator coordinator, Event USA.

Fans who book one of those packages still need to get to Atlanta.

GasBuddy estimates it will cost drivers about $125 round-trip.

A flight out of Green Bay (GRB) will cost more than $800 at time of publication to leave Saturday and return Monday and more than $1,700 for fans who take nonstop flights.

To many fans, it’s a price they’re willing to pay.

“The NFC championship is a whole different ball game compared to like a wild card or division game. You’re just one game away from the Super Bowl,” Loftus said.

For fans who do decide to go to Atlanta for the game, the Packers announced Monday plans for a playoff pep rally the night before.

Fans can gather at Park Tavern Restaurant for the 6 p.m. ET event.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and former players, including quarterback Don Majkowski, will be in attendance.