Hundreds gather to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night at Lawrence University in Appleton.

The event included a number of speaks and civil rights advocate, including author and newspaper columnist Leonard Pitts Jr.

Pitts won a 2004 Pulitzer Prize for commentary and has taught at a number of colleges, specifically in courses involving race issues.

He told people during Monday’s celebration that they need to be more involved in the ongoing fight to protect minority rights.

“I think that we’ve done enough talking. I think we’ve done enough dreaming. I think that it is time to emphasize creating strategies and putting those strategies to work to get in the way. Dr. King said non-cooperation with evil is as much a moral obligation as cooperation with good.”

Lawrence University has held this particular event in honor of MLK Day for the past 26 years.