Important to clear drains for the next ice melt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The rain that started falling Monday afternoon wreaked havoc on roads, sidewalks and parking lots as the water hit the frozen pavement. It’s slippery, and little if any improvement is expected overnight.

In downtown Green Bay, sidewalks were glazed with ice.

The streets, however, weren’t as icy thanks to the salt the city proactively laid down earlier Monday, ahead of the storm.

Crews hit the primary roads, hoping to do what they could to stop the rain from freezing as soon as it hit the road.

But Green Bay’s director of Public Works says there’s only so much they can do before an ice storm.

“What we are really worried about, the situation we are in right now, if we would have had 3-4 days of warm temps before this rain came in we would be in a better situation. However, it’s been in the teens or 20 degrees during the day, it’s still not warm enough. That means our pavement temps have been at a low temp for the last several days, so the pavement is still very cold even though the air temp has warmed up. When that rain falls and hits that cold pavement, it flash freezes, so that is where our icing conditions come from and there is nothing we can do,” Steve Grenier said.

As the rain continues to fall, you could see it pooling along the sides of the road. It has nowhere to go.

Public Works is asking people to give the water a place to drain. Make sure to clear sewer inlets near your home so that the rain doesn’t pool, re-freeze, and add to the slippery road conditions that we’ve seen since last week.