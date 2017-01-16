Jared the man and Jared the jewelry store could cash in on meme

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) – As Packers fans continue to soak in Sunday’s victory, they’re still talking about the catch that set up the game winning field goal. The catch could be a diamond in the rough.

He went to Jared. Aaron Rodgers sparkled completing a 36-yard pass to Jared Cook, setting up sunday’s game winning field goal.

“I saw the one ref signaling incomplete and then I saw the other ref signaling complete, I started signaling complete. It was exciting, exciting play,” says Packers WR Randall Cobb about the catch.

The catch also set up an opportunity for a “He Went to Jared” internet meme. It’s a play on the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry chains commercial.

“What a fun thing,” says Kevin Quinn, St. Norbert College’s Dean of Business and Economics. “If nothing else, what a greatly fun thing for everybody, except for the marketing VP who has to make a call on it.”

Quinn is also a sports economist. And while he believes the “He Went to Jared” meme is fun, it also puts the jewelry store in a tough position.

According to Quinn, “They’re a little bit nervous of taking advantage of this because it gets them off message that they’ve paid a lot of people a lot of money to do.”

While the jewelry store declined our request for comment on camera, Kevin Quinn doesn’t expect they’ll be quite for long. He says, “From the outside looking in, they’re foolish not to take advantage of it, right? And I’m guessing by the end of the day or the end of the week they’re going to have that figured out.”

As for Jared Cook, Kevin Quinn suspects he might be able to cash in on his catch. Quinn adds, “He’s not a free agent, but having that kind of notoriety literally can make the difference of many many dollars in what free agent contract opportunities there are and what the contract actually says.”

Jared the jewelry store wouldn’t comment on any potential football business, but in a statement said:

“We are aware of the meme and are pleased to see Jared being associated with such a celebrated moment. As many know, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry is dedicated to helping guests find or make the perfect gift to celebrate every special occasion.”