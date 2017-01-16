Lawrence University students help community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Some students in Appleton spent Monday honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

250 Lawrence University students and staff took part in community service activities to help the community and remember King.

“I think of my obligation to continue a legacy that he left so strongly on our entire country but his work is not over in my mind,” said Lawrence sophomore Rebecca Bernheimer.

To continue his work, students engaged with and assisted about 10 organizations that help the vulnerable populations in the Fox Cities community.

“Youth in need of literacy programs, to support elders as they need,” said Kristi Hill, director of Volunteer and Community Service Programs at Lawrence University .

Four buses were loaded and people headed to shelters, thrift shops, and job centers.

Homeless Connections in Appleton was also a stop.

“I wanted to come to a place that needed a few extra hands,” said Lawrence senior Evelina Vang.

Those few extra hands end up helping people from different walks of life…

“Because we serve the entire population of people,” Homeless Connections Volunteer & Special Events Coordinator Samantha Uitenbroek said. “Anybody from any background can be homeless at anytime but volunteering here you’re serving everybody across the board.”

And to Lawrence University, that’s something King would be proud to see.

“We are all in this community together and we’re better when we’re all doing better,” said Hill.