Man robbed at gunpoint in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – Grand Chute Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

At about 11:15 Sunday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Lawrence St.

The victim told police that two men and a woman robbed him at gunpoint. He said the suspects stole money and other items while he was in the woman’s vehicle.

Police say they believe the victim and one of the suspects “were familiar with each other.”

No one was hurt.

The victim provided what police describe as a “limited description of the suspects.”

Here’s what officers know:

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, 4-door car

The suspects were en route to the Green Bay area.

Grand Chute Police say they are getting help from the Green Bay Police Department in this investigation.

If you have any information, call Grand Chute Police at (920) 832-1575. To leave an anonymous tip, text “GCPD” and your tip to 847411.