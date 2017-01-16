Missing elderly man found dead in Grant County

The Associated Press Published:
Action 2 News slate new graphics

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) – A missing elderly man from the Beloit area has been found dead in Grant County.

Police say it appears Stuart Austin’s car got stuck along a remote road off Highway 133 and he succumbed to the elements.

The 84-year-old Austin had been missing since Jan. 3. Town of Beloit police say there’s no indication of foul play. His disappearance prompted searches in southern Wisconsin. A fisherman found his body Sunday near the Wisconsin River.

The Grant County coroner will conduct an autopsy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s