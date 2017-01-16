Missing elderly man found dead in Grant County

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) – A missing elderly man from the Beloit area has been found dead in Grant County.

Police say it appears Stuart Austin’s car got stuck along a remote road off Highway 133 and he succumbed to the elements.

The 84-year-old Austin had been missing since Jan. 3. Town of Beloit police say there’s no indication of foul play. His disappearance prompted searches in southern Wisconsin. A fisherman found his body Sunday near the Wisconsin River.

The Grant County coroner will conduct an autopsy.

