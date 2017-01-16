Numerous crashes as drivers contend with ice, sleet

Law enforcement agencies and the National Weather Service are reporting numerous accidents and slide-offs across Northeast Wisconsin as drivers struggle with ice, sleet and freezing rain.

Officers are emphatic in their warnings: Drivers need to slow down.

The National Weather Service had reports of numerous crashes along Highway 10, particularly in Waupaca County.

Fox Crossing Police also sent out notices after a lot of cars went into ditches.

In Appleton, a car caught fire after colliding with a semi in the southbound lanes of Highway 441.

 

