Numerous crashes as drivers contend with ice, sleet

Law enforcement agencies and the National Weather Service are reporting numerous accidents and slide-offs across Northeast Wisconsin as drivers struggle with ice, sleet and freezing rain.
Officers are emphatic in their warnings: Drivers need to slow down.
The National Weather Service had reports of numerous crashes along Highway 10, particularly in Waupaca County.
Fox Crossing Police also sent out notices after a lot of cars went into ditches.
In Appleton, a car caught fire after colliding with a semi in the southbound lanes of Highway 441.