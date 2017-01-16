Packers-Cowboys reaction videos range from joy to anger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – More than 28 million (!) people watched the Green Bay Packers defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game.

Some fans were extremely thrilled by the outcome. Others, not so much.

In the age of smartphones, these reactions end up on social media.

HOW IT ALL “UNFOLDED”:

Our WBAY Facebook fan Jill Bubolz took the video above of her husband celebrating the game-winning field goal. Of all the things to toss, laundry is probably one of the safest!

COWBOYS FAN FAKE-OUT

In this Instagram video, it looks like a Cowboys/Dez Bryant fan is about to have a very bad night … but there’s a twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan.

REALLY, DUDE?

Video is floating around social media of a Cowboys fan so angry with the outcome of the game that he smashes into his TV. Some think it’s a set up, but it certainly appears that a TV was broken. This was documented on Buzzfeed. Warning: Link contains graphic language.