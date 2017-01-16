Police: Concern over parents using kids to help steal from local stores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Green Bay Police are concerned over the number of repeated retail thefts they’re seeing, especially the cases where adults are using kids to steal.

They began a new way to crack down and prevent the thefts Monday afternoon.

The faces of five people are now shown on the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page, identified as chronic retail theft offenders, having been caught stealing from stores four times or more.

“We just actually had a person that… this is their ninth, her eighth and ninth,” says Green Bay Police Captain Keith Knoebel.

Officers arrested 28-year old Heather Minoka Hill January 6th, saying she was trying to steal from a local store.

Online records show she just finished serving prison time for thefts and burglaries and was released on supervision December 21st, less than three weeks earlier.

“I looked at some of the cases. Some of it’s alcohol, some of it’s maybe needing stuff, but now she’s taking kids with her to do it,” says Knoebel.

And that’s the new big concern.

Police say Hill had a nine-year old child push the cart with the stolen goods.

It’s a method they’re seeing more often.

“On the theft rings and stuff like that, we do find that, because they tend to use kids.”

“They go, ‘Oh, they’re not going to be put in prison. They’re not going to get big fines,’ and this and that,” says Knoebel.

But he says the adults will.

In Hill’s case, police not only referred theft charges, but also juvenile delinquency charges.

But such incidents raise concern about what happens when those kids grow up, having been exposed to that behavior so young.

“They’re teaching them exactly what to do. I mean, it’s learned behavior, so that’s not good,” says Knoebel.

So police are making a new move. Monday afternoon they published a special section on the agency’s Facebook page, specifically identifying chronic retail theft offenders with four or more offenses.

They say they want retailers and the general public to see those pictures, hoping it might deter future illegal activity.

“Not only do they watch TV, but they’re constantly on their phones, so any way we can reach the public, that’s what we want to do,” adds Knoebel.

It’s just their latest initiative targeting retail thefts.

Last May, investigators noticed a spike in the number of people stealing products from stores, so they started referring cases to the district attorney on a second offense and booking offenders into jail on third offense.

Police also worked more with stores to help identify prevention steps they could take.

They hoped all this would prevent repeat crimes.

Now, they say, it worked.

Police report a 16 percent drop in retail thefts between 2015 and 2016. They started those initiatives in May, so they compared stats from May to December each year.

“Whether it’s what we did, or what the stores did, it’s down, and that was our goal from the beginning,” adds Knoebel.