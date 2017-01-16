Police: Numerous fights at AT&T Stadium after Cowboys lose to Packers

ARLINGTON, Texas (WBAY) – Some Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t take their team’s loss well Sunday night. A Twitter user, who wanted to be identified as @alexxvz_2897, tells Action 2 News he saw a number of fights at AT&T Stadium after the game. He recorded one of them with his phone.

A man in a Green Bay Packers jersey is down on the floor while people are pulling a man in a Cowboys jersey off of him. The Packers fan is kicking at the man, who’s grabbing at his feet. Event staff is trying to keep people away from the commotion. Eventually people, including some in Cowboys gear, help the Packers fan to his feet.

Police confirm there were a number of fights at AT&T Stadium after the game and at least 10 people were arrested. We don’t know if any of those arrests were for this fight.