Rep. Gallagher holds roundtable on health care

By Published:
Mike Gallagher discussion
(Photo: WBAY)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) is getting involved in the health care discussion.

In his first break since being sworn into office two weeks ago, the U.S. representative for the 8th Congressional District hosted a roundtable discussion with health professionals.

Gallagher says it’s a way to see what changes people want to see with the eventual repeal of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

“We all want to focus on how can we increase options, reduce costs, increase options, and increase transparency in the system. Part of the problem with the Affordable Care Act is that it really wasn’t health care reform, it was insurance reform, and we never got to ways it could really drive down the cost curve in our health care systems,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher plans to host more meetings around the 8th Congressional District.

This was billed as the first of a series of meetings meant to foster a discussion about health care between patients and the medical community.

 

