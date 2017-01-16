Should guns be allowed at Green Bay City Council meetings?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Tensions are high inside Green Bay City Hall, with arguments ranging from the Colburn Pool veto, to recent demands for the mayor’s resignation. After a heated exchange last Tuesday, some in attendance say they no longer feel safe in the council chambers.

“All of the sudden, there was a commotion in the back of the room,” explained Alderwoman Barb Dorff, who witnessed the exchange.

“There were some citizens on one side, and a person who had a gun on his hip on the other side of the room; and they were getting very loud and they were being very contentious with each other, and at that point the issue was that he was carrying a weapon,” Dorff recalled.

There’s nothing on the outside door of city hall that says you can’t bring a weapon inside, and that’s because you can, legally—unless you work there.

“So many people have this false pre-conceived notion that they have a right to feel safe, which they don’t. But people do have an actual right to keep and bear arms, said Bronson Smith, one of the people who attends city council wearing a gun on his hip.

“There is a police officer at the meetings but they have no duty to protect you as a citizen, just society as a whole. So I don’t put a lot of faith in that police officer actually being able to draw his weapon in time to save my life. He will draw after I’ve been shot, to shoot that person,” Smith said.

Complaints are rolling in to city lawmakers about the guns. Some feel uncomfortable, unsafe and intimidated.

“If because someone’s exercising their right to carry a weapon it keeps someone from being a part of their city’s government, and the governing process, then I think something needs to looked at, at least,” Dorff said.

Dorff says she’s working on a plan to bring the issue before the city council in the coming weeks.

Though she doesn’t have a solution in mind yet, she wants to make sure both sides are heard.

Monday night’s meeting has been cancelled due to weather, so the measure could be discussed Tuesday, Feb. 7th at the next meeting.