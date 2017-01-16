Vehicles go through ice on two Dodge County lakes

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Rescue crews responded to two separate incidents of vehicles breaking through the ice in Dodge County.

Both incidents happened Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The first incident happened at 5:43 p.m. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a car broke through ice on Lake Sinissippi near Hustisford. A 20-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger were driving on the ice when the vehicle went through. They escaped the car and walked to shore. The pair was not hurt. “Inexperience on the ice and unfamiliarity with the frozen lake and its current conditions were likely factors in this incident,” says the Sheriff’s Office.

The next incident happened at 9 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck broke through Fox Lake. A 55-year-old fisherman and his dog were able to escape the truck and get to shore, where rescue crews warmed them up. The man was arrested for 5th offense OWI.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon EMS, Hustisford First Responders and Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fox Lake Fire and EMS assisted during these incidents.