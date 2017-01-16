Victorious Packers receive warm welcome from fans at Austin Straubel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Dozens of excited Green Bay Packers fans cheered on their NFC Championship-bound team at Austin Straubel International Airport overnight.

Fans, decked out in Green and Gold and carrying signs, cheered “Go Pack Go” when the team walked through the airport at about 1 a.m. The Packers treated fans to a thrilling game, defeating the Cowboys 34-31 with some magic by Aaron Rodgers, Jared Cook, and Mason Crosby.

The fan support put some big smiles on the faces of the players.

You know you have the best fans in the NFL when they're at the airport greeting you at 1 am! #GoPackGo — Kyle Murphy (@KyleMurphy68) January 16, 2017

“I’m a diehard fan. They’re the Green Bay Packers. The game was ridiculous. It was so up and down, I couldn’t even handle it. It was one of the closest games in a long time and I think this is the year they’re going to the Super Bowl,” said fan Arthur Hughes.

Fan Landin Gauthier said, “I think this year they’re going to go to the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers is red hot. Jared Cook got that nice catch at the end and Mason Crosby just punches them in.”