WPS: Watch out for ice buildup

WPS Truck power outages dark

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin Public Service says it’s keeping a close eye on their power lines and poles.

The weight of the ice on power lines — or dragging down branches hanging over power lines — is a great concern.

They’re also asking you to keep an eye out for ice that might be building up around your home.

“The biggest thing is to make sure their meters are clear of an overhanging ice or any accumulation on their vents. Obviously that can cause problems when you’re talking about furnaces and heating equipment, about the buildup of carbon monoxide if those vents are clogged,” WPS spokesman Matt Cullen said.

If your service goes out for any reason, call your utility and they’ll do their best to fix it as soon as possible.

