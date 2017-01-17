Aaron Rodgers graces cover of new “Sports Illustrated” issue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “The Greatest of All Time”?

That’s the discussion in the new issue of “Sports Illustrated.”

The regional cover features Rodgers and the headline “Arm. Legs. Mind. Heart. How the Packers Keep Running the Table.”

The issue ponders the “deliciousness” of a possible Rodgers-Tom Brady Super Bowl. (Brady is on the national cover.)

Here’s the description of what you’ll find in the article about No. 12:

SI senior writer Greg Bishop breaks down the Packers’ improbable eight game winning streak heading into the NFC championships and analyzes Aaron Rodgers’ status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Bishop’s in-depth feature will run on SI.com later this week.

It hits the news stands on Jan. 19.

Superstitious fans will worry about the so-called “Sports Illustrated” cover jinx. However, the Chicago Cubs beat that jinx last October when the cover boys won the World Series.

Gulp…isn't there a cover….never mind https://t.co/atWsbrF8Xe — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 17, 2017