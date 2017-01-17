Aaron Rodgers: The Greatest of All Time… or something like it

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – When Charles Williams’s job brought him to Green Bay from Atlanta this week, he knew he had some shopping to do.

“Well, my wife is a big Packer fan and all the women like Aaron Rodgers,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s his look or the way he plays.”

Aaron Rodgers is the king of football right now — from a Sports Illustrated article this week analyzing his status among the game’s great quarterbacks, to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady saying Rodgers is the one player he stays up late to watch.

And right now, Rodgers is playing quarterback as well as anyone the game has ever seen.

“Some of the throws he makes are incredible, like the last one he had at the end of the game there to Jared Cook. I don’t know how anybody could make that pass running to your left, throwing it back across your body,” David Harper of Green Bay said.

“I think he’s a 10, really. I think he’s the best quarterback,” Leanne Wolter said.

Even fans of enemy teams can only watch in envy.

“It seems like he always has a solution. He just always answers the bell, and he’s just amazing,” said Tony Sica, a Chicago Bears season ticket holder.

As for his place among the greatest ever, which is generally a debate about Joe Montana and Tom Brady, fans say Rodgers’s recent run of the table has him gaining ground.

“It might be too early to tell, but he’s definitely, I would say he’s top 10, it’s easy to say that,” Sica acknowledged. “I wish he had an example on the Bears that would be in that same discussion, but there’s nothing close.”

“Championships are what everybody shoots for, and that’s kind of how you’re remembered,” Harper said, “and your legacy is etched in stone based on the number of Super Bowls you win, so I think if he wins a couple more Super Bowls people will be talking about him as one of the greatest ever, if not the best.”

“If he whips Atlanta and goes on to the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl, yeah, he’s up there — and I live in Atlanta, so if y’all hear somebody screaming and hollering Sunday, it’s gonna be my wife, ’cause she loves the Packers,” Williams said.