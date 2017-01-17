“Antiques Roadshow” coming to Green Bay

By Published: Updated:
CC0 Public Domain, Pixabay
CC0 Public Domain, Pixabay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Think you have a Van Gogh in your attic? How about some vintage Green Bay Packers items from one of the team’s great eras?

It’s time to start searching your home as the popular PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” will be coming to Green Bay this summer.

The show posted the announcement on its Facebook page. There were no dates or times yet, but ticketing information should be announced some time this week.

In addition to Green Bay, the show will visit Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Portland, Oregon.

