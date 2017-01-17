Artist paints portrait of Aaron Rodgers on a Cheez-It cracker

Published: Updated:

LASALLE, Ill. (WBAY) – John Kettman is an artist and caricaturist who enjoys working on a small scale. He’s painted “Star Wars” characters on grains of rice, and what he believes to be the smallest portrait of Prince, that fits below the hairline of President Franklin Roosevelt on a U.S. dime.

Kettman, of La Salle, Illinois, tells Action 2 News he’s not a football fan but was so mesmerized by the Packers’ last-second victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, he was inspired to paint a portrait of Aaron Rodgers. Kettman felt it was appropriate to paint the portrait on a Cheez-It cracker because…cheese.

The baked snack measures just under 1 square inch.

Portrait of Aaron Rodgers on a cracker
(Photo: John Kettman via Twitter @JohnRtist33)

 

 

 

