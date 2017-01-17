Baldwin, Kind both attending inauguration while Pocan skips

The Associated Press Published:
Tammy Baldwin smiling HD 08202012-NEWBUG

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind say they plan to attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration this week.

That makes Rep. Mark Pocan the only Democratic member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation who says he plans to skip the Friday event.

Rep. Gwen Moore has not responded to questions about her plans for the swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

Gov. Scott Walker will also go to Trump’s inauguration, the first he’s attended as governor. Walker previously attended George W. Bush’s inaugurations, but skipped President Barack Obama’s 2013 swearing in.

Pocan issued a statement Sunday saying he decided not to attend after Trump’s “offensive Tweets” about Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who challenged Trump’s legitimacy as president. Pocan is one of more than 40 House Democrats who say they plan to boycott the inauguration.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s