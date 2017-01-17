Falls increase with ice, here are tips to stay upright

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Thedacare says on icy days like Northeast Wisconsin has seen these past couple days, it’s seen a 950 percent increase in emergency room visits for slips and falls.

Slippery roads, parking lots, sidewalks, and driveways make up a recipe for a fall on the ice for anyone young or old.

“People think that it’s not going to happen to me, I’m careful, I know what I’m doing, I know how to walk,” said Thedacare Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator Kathi Hegranes.

But anyone can take a tumble.

Just ask St. Mary’s and St. Vincent’s Hospital Emergency Room in Green Bay.

They’ve seen about 50 people in their emergency room since Saturday with injuries because they fell.

“A lot of wrist injuries, a lot of ankles, a lot of people hitting their head, a lot of broken bones,” said HSHS St. Vincent & St. Mary’s Dr. Jocko Zifferblatt

Prevea Therapy Institute says if you are going to walk on the ice make sure you have shoes with good traction and also walk like a penguin.

“You want to put your center of base over your leading leg,” said Prevea Therapy Institute’s Adam Wied, DPT. “So most of your weight is going to be over that leg while your walking , helps spread out your base of support. makes it a little bit easier so you’re not slipping around the ice as much.”

Thedacare says getting into better shape can help your balance, and sprinkling salt where you plan to walk can give you a little more traction.

Thedacare tell us if you do start to go down there is a right way to fall.

“Drop anything you have in your hands, bend your arms, go as limp as possible, and roll,” said Hegranes.

And be aware of your injuries.

“You expect to be sore if you fall, but if you’re having a lot of pain and you can’t move a limb, or your having bad headaches, your having neck pain, those are always more significant,” said Dr. Zifferblatt.