HOUSTON (WBAY) – A set of Brett Favre’s personal football collection is set to be auctioned off at the coming Super Bowl.

Items like Favre’s 1996 MVP award, his Super Bowl 31 presentational game ball, and autographed 1996 cleats are on the auction block.

The collection is expected to bring in more than $400,000, all told.

Those proceeds will go to the Favre 4 Hope Foundation that benefits children with disabilities in Wisconsin and Mississippi.