Fond du Lac student charged for note threatening to “shoot the school up”

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – A 17-year-old Fond du Lac student has been charged with a count of “Make Terrorist Threats*” in connection to a note saying there would be a shooting at the high school.

A criminal complaint released Tuesday details the allegations against Austin L. Hill.

The complaint states that on Jan. 11, a note was found in a hall in front of some first floor bathrooms at Fond du Lac High School.

The note had been folded into six sections with the words, “Open at your own risk.”

The note was handed over to a school resource officer, who opened it up to find a statement saying, “Going to shoot the school up tomorrow 6th period 12:30.”

The note also contained racial slurs, and the words “need to hang from trees.”

Investigators determined the note was not a credible threat, but they announced there would be an increased police presence at the school.

On the following day, a student went to the Assistant Principal to report that Austin Hill was the person who wrote the note.

The Assistant Principal and school resource officer went a classroom to get Austin. As they were walking away, the Assistant Principal told Hill that “he knew Austin had written the note,” according to the school resource officer.

At that time, Austin confirmed that he wrote the note. He was also able to replicate how the paper was folded. He identified the contents of the note as Moon Man rap lyrics that were in his head. (Moon Man is known online for racist rap parodies.)

The criminal complaint says the note was cooked up as a plan to get Hill and two other students out of school, but it got carried away.

Hill said he “felt really bad” for causing the disturbance and that it was not “one of his best decisions he has ever made.”

The school resource officer caught up with the student who dropped the note in the hall. The student said he was worried about his classes, grades, and potentially losing his job. The officer explained to the student that it was a “really dumb decision that has to be taken very seriously in this day and age … to which the juvenile student understood,” reads the criminal complaint.

The juvenile student was not identified.

*Under Wisconsin State Law, a Terrorist Threats charge covers disturbances including causing “public panic or fear”; causing “public inconvenience”; and “preventing the occupation of or cause the evacuation of a building, dwelling, school premises, vehicle, facility of public transportation, or place of public assembly or any room within a building, dwelling, or school premises.”