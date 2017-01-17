Fox Crossing Police hold active shooter training after recent mall incident

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – An Outagamie County court judge found probable cause for a case to continue against a man accused of threatening to shoot up the Fox River Mall.

Christopher Hawkins is charged with making terrorist threats. He’s being held in the Outagamie County jail on $25,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors say he threatened to shoot up the mall and an Appleton hotel last month.

Police evacuated the mall, but officers were unable to find Hawkins or any active threat.

Hawkins was arrested the next day in Minnesota.

That incident at the Fox River Mall left thousands of people scrambling to take cover, concerned about a possible active shooter.

On Tuesday night police in Fox Crossing held a meeting helping community members answer the question: What should you do in an active shooter situation?

While there wasn’t an active shooter, people responded as if there were.

Police say it’s a scenario more people are taking steps to prepare for.

Officer Jason Weber of the Fox Crossing Police Department said, “Honestly, it can happen anywhere. You know, too many times people think this happens in New York, this happens in Chicago.”

Which is why this workshop was held in Fox Crossing, which made it a point to stress situational awareness and the different ways to respond — with three words in mind.

“It’s run, hide, or fight,” said Weber, “or avoid, deny, defend. There’s a couple different terminologies for it, but basically it all means the same thing, and what you do really is dependent on what the situation is.”

Many who showed up had concerns about the recent incident at the mall.

They hope to share the information presented with friends and family.

“I’d say some basic skills, how to go about your life just being more aware or conscious of things, observant of different things out there so that if there is a potential threat, your going to be exposed to, maybe you can save yourself and your loved ones,” said Sue Williams of Fox Crossing.

Police say rumors can also pose problems, so people should follow verified law enforcement sites on social media to prevent speculation and unnecessary fear.